Harrison Ford Earns First Emmy Nomination at 83 for ‘Shrinking’

LOS ANGELES, California — Harrison Ford received his first Emmy nomination at 83 years old on July 15, 2025, for his role as Dr. Paul Rhoades in Apple TV+’s comedy series ‘Shrinking.’ Ford, best known for his performances in iconic film franchises like ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Indiana Jones,’ marks a notable shift to television with this nomination.

The nominations for the 77th annual Emmy Awards were announced yesterday, highlighting several categories in which ‘Shrinking’ received recognition. Alongside Ford, the series also saw nominations for Jason Segel as outstanding lead actor in a comedy series and Jessica Williams as outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series. ‘Shrinking’ follows therapist Jimmy Laird, played by Segel, as he navigates grief and his unorthodox methods in helping clients.

In a recent interview, Ford reflected on his character, saying, “There’s no intention to make it into a joke… this is a person particularly equipped to communicate what it is that it’s like, and that is something that I feel that is worth sharing with our audience.” His portrayal of Dr. Rhoades, who deals with Parkinson’s disease, has been praised for its depth.

While Ford’s Emmy nomination is a milestone, the show itself earned mixed reviews this season. Despite these accolades, fellow ‘Shrinking’ stars and the show were met with some snubs in other categories, revealing a competitive landscape at this year’s awards. The Emmys will be hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze on September 14, airing live on CBS.

Ford’s television journey is relatively new, coming after his recent performances in the prequel series ‘1923‘ and his role in ‘Captain America: Brave New World.’ His nomination marks a recognition long awaited in his extensive career that has previously seen him nominated for several other awards but not for Emmys.

Fans can look forward to more from Ford as ‘Shrinking’ prepares for its third season, which has recently completed filming and is expected to air soon. Ford’s career continues to evolve, with this Emmy nomination adding to his legacy as a storied actor.