Harrison Ford Reflects on Life and Career in ‘Wild Card’ Interview

NEW YORK, NY — Harrison Ford, known for his roles in iconic films like “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones,” is embracing new experiences at 83. In a recent interview on NPR’s “Wild Card” hosted by Rachel Martin, Ford discussed his first Emmy nomination for his role in Apple TV+’s “Shrinking.”

During the interview, which aired on August 21, 2025, Ford shared insights about his life, work, and the concept of ambition. Although he has had a stellar career, he emphasized that his motivation has always been the craft of acting, not fame. “It wasn’t the fame and fortune. It was the work,” he said.

Ford reflected on his early life in Chicago, where his appreciation for art and beauty grew through visits to museums and art classes. “I see beauty in many, many banal things,” he explained, noting the complexity of nature as a significant source of inspiration.

As he spoke about his Emmy nomination, Ford expressed surprise and gratitude, stating, “It’s very nice. I don’t know how it happens or why.” He credited the show’s talented writers and cast for making it a successful series.

Ford’s character, Dr. Paul Rhoades, resonates with him. He noted that embodying a character close to his own disposition enhances his performance. The role involves challenges related to Parkinson’s disease, which Ford approached with realism informed by his own experiences with those affected by the condition.

Despite being 83, Ford remains busy with various projects, including his role in the “Yellowstone” prequel. “I actually like to work, and I’m kind of a pain in the ass when I’m not working,” he admitted. His passion for acting and the collaborative process continues to fuel his career.

In a light-hearted moment, Ford recounted a recent, unusual phone call he made to Jay Leno about a 3D-printed toilet seat, showcasing his down-to-earth nature. He concluded by acknowledging his remarkable career and the luck he has had, saying, “I’ve lived like 10 lives. I mean, I can’t believe how lucky I’ve been.”