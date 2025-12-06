Harrisonburg Police Investigate Fatal Scooter Crash

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) – A fatal crash involving an electric foot scooter occurred Wednesday night near the intersection of 4th Street and Stuart Street, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD).

Emergency personnel from the HPD, Harrisonburg Fire Department, and Harrisonburg Rescue Squad responded to the scene just after 8 p.m. Upon arrival, they found the scooter driver unresponsive. John Berrett, 51, of Greenville, was later pronounced dead at Sentara RMH Medical Center despite efforts to revive him.

Investigations by HPD’s Accident Reconstruction Team revealed that Berrett was traveling east on 4th Street when he disregarded a stop sign and entered the intersection, where he collided with a vehicle headed north on Stuart Street. The driver of the vehicle stopped immediately and called 911, according to the HPD.

The investigation is ongoing, with officers collecting witness accounts and analyzing the scene to uncover the circumstances surrounding the crash. So far, no charges have been filed against the driver of the vehicle.

This incident raises concerns about the safety of electric scooters and their interactions with vehicles on the road. Authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant when navigating shared roadways. Updates on the investigation will be provided as more information becomes available.