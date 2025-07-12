Harry Hall Wins ISCO Championship in Dramatic Sudden-Death Playoff

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky — Harry Hall clinched victory at the ISCO Championship on Sunday, triumphing in a nail-biting sudden-death playoff after finishing regulation at 22-under par.

The event, hosted at Hurstbourne Country Club for the first time, attracted a competitive field of 156 golfers, including players aiming to earn key FedExCup points ahead of the playoffs.

Hall’s dramatic victory marked his first on the PGA Tour. Following a final round of 3-under 69, he entered a playoff alongside four others: Matthew NeSmith, Pierceson Coody, Zac Blair, and Rico Hoey. All competitors ended the week at the same score, prompting the playoff.

During the thrilling playoff, Hall managed to chip in from about 45 feet on the par-3 ninth hole, while NeSmith and Coody missed their birdie attempts, sealing the victory for the 27-year-old golfer.

Despite Hall’s absence at this year’s tournament, having chosen to compete at the Genesis Scottish Open, the playoff trio of NeSmith, Blair, and Hoey returned to challenge for the title again. Hall had previously defeated them in last year’s playoff.

Newly turned professional Gordon Sargent, averaging over 329 yards off the tee, entered the field, eager to make an impact after recently receiving his TOUR card.

Other notable contenders include Emiliano Grillo, returning after a strong performance at the John Deere Classic, and Michael Thorbjornsen, a consistent player with three top-five finishes this season.

Amateur golfer Jackson Koivun, fresh off a career-best finish at the same John Deere event, also made his competitive returns, alongside junior golfer Miles Russell, who is committed to Florida State University after a series of impressive tournament finishes.

The ISCO Championship, in its fourth consecutive year including DP World Tour members, continues to attract emerging talents and seasoned professionals with its competitive format and significant FedExCup implications.

As the tournament concludes, players look to leverage their performances for future qualifying events and enhance their standings within the TOUR.