Harry Hamlin Unveils Signature Pasta Recipe on GMA

NEW YORK, NY (August 13, 2025) — Actor Harry Hamlin showcased his culinary skills on “GMA3” Wednesday, as he recreated a classic pasta dish using his signature Harry’s Famous Sauce.

The host of “In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin” turned a viral moment from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” into a thriving culinary career that now includes a line of pasta products.

Hamlin shared a tasty recipe that serves six. The dish features vegetables like zucchini, yellow squash, and cauliflower, paired with ground beef or mushrooms for a hearty meal.

“It’s a simple recipe that anyone can make at home,” Hamlin said during the segment. “I want everyone to enjoy delicious food with their loved ones.”

To make the sauce, start by heating olive oil in a saucepan and adding diced onions. After lightly caramelizing the onions, Hamlin suggests adding the other diced vegetables and seasoning them with salt.

Once the vegetables soften, the actor recommends incorporating garlic and mushrooms along with dried herbs. After simmering with crushed tomatoes and seasoning, the sauce is ready to serve.

For the meat option, Hamlin advises flattening ground beef into a thin layer before browning it in a skillet. Alternatively, sliced mushrooms can be used as a vegetarian option.

The final touch involves boiling your favorite pasta, mixing it with olive oil, and adding the sauce on top. Hamlin encourages finishing the dish with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese.

“Cooking is about bringing people together, and this pasta dish does just that,” he noted. “Enjoy your meal!”