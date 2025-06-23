Harry Herrera Leads JRU to Victory Against Lyceum in Filoil EcoOil Cup

MANILA, Philippines — Harry Herrera delivered a standout performance as the Jose Rizal University (JRU) Heavy Bombers defeated the Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates, 71-64, in the 18th Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Monday. This victory marked a critical moment for JRU, ending a five-game losing streak and improving their record to 2-5.

Herrera, a former San Sebastian Staglet, scored 21 points and secured 11 rebounds. His explosive performance was crucial in leading the Heavy Bombers to their much-needed win. “We really needed this win to boost our morale,” Herrera said after the game.

Despite the victory, JRU faced a tough challenge from the Pirates. Veteran guard Shawn Argente led the charge when he evaded two defenders to score a layup, giving his team a substantial 69-54 lead with just under three minutes left in the game. However, Lyceum fought back fiercely, narrowing the gap to just five points thanks to a 10-0 scoring run spearheaded by John Barba.

Barba, who had been scoreless for most of the game, finally found his rhythm, contributing all five of his points during the late rally. With the score at 69-64 and only five seconds on the clock, Argente secured the win for JRU by converting two crucial free throws.

Argente wrapped up the game with 19 points, along with two assists coming off the bench. Additionally, Jay Garupil contributed with nine points, seven assists, three rebounds, and two steals, showcasing the teamwork essential for JRU’s success.

For the Pirates, Joshua Moralejo led the effort with 13 points, five rebounds, and three assists, while Simon Peñafiel added nine points in the losing effort. Lyceum’s record now stands at 1-4.