Sports
Harry Herrera Leads JRU to Victory Against Lyceum in Filoil EcoOil Cup
MANILA, Philippines — Harry Herrera delivered a standout performance as the Jose Rizal University (JRU) Heavy Bombers defeated the Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates, 71-64, in the 18th Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Monday. This victory marked a critical moment for JRU, ending a five-game losing streak and improving their record to 2-5.
Herrera, a former San Sebastian Staglet, scored 21 points and secured 11 rebounds. His explosive performance was crucial in leading the Heavy Bombers to their much-needed win. “We really needed this win to boost our morale,” Herrera said after the game.
Despite the victory, JRU faced a tough challenge from the Pirates. Veteran guard Shawn Argente led the charge when he evaded two defenders to score a layup, giving his team a substantial 69-54 lead with just under three minutes left in the game. However, Lyceum fought back fiercely, narrowing the gap to just five points thanks to a 10-0 scoring run spearheaded by John Barba.
Barba, who had been scoreless for most of the game, finally found his rhythm, contributing all five of his points during the late rally. With the score at 69-64 and only five seconds on the clock, Argente secured the win for JRU by converting two crucial free throws.
Argente wrapped up the game with 19 points, along with two assists coming off the bench. Additionally, Jay Garupil contributed with nine points, seven assists, three rebounds, and two steals, showcasing the teamwork essential for JRU’s success.
For the Pirates, Joshua Moralejo led the effort with 13 points, five rebounds, and three assists, while Simon Peñafiel added nine points in the losing effort. Lyceum’s record now stands at 1-4.
Recent Posts
- Harry Herrera Leads JRU to Victory Against Lyceum in Filoil EcoOil Cup
- NYT Connections Hints for Monday, June 23: Tips and Answers
- Exxon Mobil Stock Surges with Impressive Long-Term Gains
- Tennis Stars Gear Up for Wimbledon in Bad Homburg and Beyond
- Lottery Results for June 22, 2025: Big Wins Announced
- Latest Lottery Winning Numbers Announced for June 18, 2025
- Barcelona Nears Deal for Swedish Teen Star Roony Bardghji
- Emmy Races Heat Up as New Contenders Emerge
- Danny Boyle Confirms No Return to James Bond Franchise
- Chinese Satellite Breaks Ground with Laser Communication at 36,000 km
- New Loquat Seed and Summer Harvest Event Launch in Grow a Garden
- Lawsuit Filed After Allergic Reaction on Singapore Airlines Flight
- FedEx Founder Fred Smith Dies at 80, Leaving Lasting Legacy
- Metallica’s ‘Mama Said’ Origin Story Uncovered in 1996 Interview
- Nigeria’s Hajj Commission Inspects Medical Clinics in Makkah
- The Weeknd Sets Attendance Record at Empower Field Concert
- Halsey Saves Videographer from Pyrotechnics at Pittsburgh Concert
- Rick and Morty’s Latest Episode Sparks Debate Over Sexual Content
- Shooting in Downtown Oklahoma City Leaves One Injured
- Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection: A New Hope for Fighting Game Preservation