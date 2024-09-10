Harry Kane Achieves Milestone with 100 Caps for England

Harry Kane has joined an elite group of players by earning his 100th cap for the England men’s senior football team on September 10, 2024.

Kane’s significant achievement marks him as the latest centurion for the Three Lions, further demonstrating his commitment and contribution to the national team.

The record for the most appearances in the history of the England men’s national football team is held by a distinguished former goalkeeper with an impressive total of 125 caps. He made his debut against East Germany in November 1970 and competed in five major tournaments.

Following the goalkeeper, the second place for most appearances is held by another prominent player, who has made 120 appearances for the national side.

Additionally, another former captain ranks third with 115 caps, closely followed by other notable players who have also made numerous contributions over the years.