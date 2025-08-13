Harry Kane Reflects on Life and Love in Munich After Tottenham Clash

Munich, Germany – Harry Kane faced his former club Tottenham Hotspur for the first time on August 11, 2025, during a preseason friendly where Bayern Munich triumphed 4-0. Following the match, the striker took a moment to discuss his new life in Germany, expressing gratitude for his time at Spurs.

Kane, who left Tottenham after 19 years in the summer of 2023, recently lifted his first trophy with Bayern Munich. He noted the transition has been smooth for him and his family, saying, “Life is good. It’s been a great experience so far, I’m enjoying my time here, the family are enjoying it.”

Reflecting on his emotional connection to Tottenham, Kane added, “This is a journey that started at Tottenham from when I was 11. I’m appreciative of everyone who has been involved in that journey, and I’m thankful to the Tottenham fans as well.” With 62 goals in just 63 games for Bayern, Kane has quickly integrated into the team.

As he looks ahead to the upcoming season, Kane remains focused and eager for more achievements with Bayern. He also praised Tottenham’s new signing Mathys Tel and expressed his hopes for him in the Premier League, stating, “He’s got great potential. I just want him to go and enjoy himself and hopefully he can shine.”

With the successful start in Munich, Harry Kane is not just continuing his football journey but also cherishing the memories he created at Spurs.