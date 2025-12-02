Harry Lighton’s Pillion Explores Kinks and Complex Relationships

London, England — Filmmaker Harry Lighton dives into his vibrant past with his debut feature, Pillion, a film that explores sexuality and personal relationships. Released recently, the film reveals how Lighton’s early work served as a medium for his exploration of his own sexuality. “On some level, I began making films because I wanted to explore my own sexuality,” Lighton, 33, says.

Pillion is adapted from Adam Mars-Jones’s novel Box Hill and follows the relationship between Colin, played by Harry Melling, and Ray, portrayed by Alexander Skarsgård. Colin is a shy traffic warden drawn into a complex dynamic with Ray, a charismatic biker who leads Colin into various kinks, including submission. Lighton’s film captures the balance of humor and tension, showcasing the duo’s tender yet tumultuous bond despite unconventional circumstances.

Described as a sub-dom-rom-com, the film blends the familiar rhythms of romantic comedies with its unique narrative. It explores whether audiences should support these unorthodox characters or feel disturbed by the submissive role Colin plays. Lighton notes that viewer reactions vary widely, with some disliking Ray while others find themselves reflecting on their own desires for intimacy.

Lighton wanted to push boundaries with Pillion, aiming to illustrate how sex can transcend simple climax to become a deeply emotional experience. Drawing inspiration from Andrew Haigh’s work, he focuses on the emotional depth of sexual relationships. “Sex doesn’t need to just be a quick, climactic point to a sequence. It can be an emotional set piece as well,” he states.

Lighton encountered the book’s unstable tone, which mixes humor and serious themes, prompting him to adapt it for the screen. He has made changes from the source material, including altering Colin’s age to better reflect the dynamics between the characters.

Harry Melling’s casting comes from his ability to convey the emotional struggles of Colin. Lighton admires Melling’s expressive talents, stating, “We’re watching Harry learn about this world.” On the other hand, Skarsgård’s portrayal of Ray adds layers of complexity, showcasing not just physical allure but a nuanced, multifaceted character.

Ray’s relationship with the film goes beyond acting; Skarsgård embraced its queer themes enthusiastically during promotional events. Lighton highlights Skarsgård’s comfort in his identity, crediting this confidence as not just beneficial for his portrayal but as refreshing in the industry.

Pillion is currently screening in UK cinemas, inviting viewers into a narrative woven with exploring the depths of sexuality and emotional connection.