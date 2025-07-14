Entertainment
Harry Potter TV Series Begins Production, First Look Released
LEAVESDEN, England — HBO has begun production on its new adaptation of the Harry Potter series, with the first image of 11-year-old Dominic McLaughlin in costume as the iconic character released on Monday. The series, based on J.K. Rowling‘s beloved novels, is expected to run for a decade and aims to be a faithful representation of the books.
In addition to McLaughlin, several casting announcements were made, including Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander. Other notable adult cast members include John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, and Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall.
The filming will take place at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, the same location where the eight previous Harry Potter films were produced. HBO has stated that the series will have the creative space to explore more of the plotlines from the books, which was a challenge in the film adaptations due to time constraints.
The production team also announced the involvement of experienced staff from other prestigious series, such as director of photography Adriano Goldman and hair and makeup designer Cate Hall, both known for their work on The Crown. Other department heads include Paul Herbert as stunt coordinator and Mark Holt as SFX supervisor.
The series will begin airing in 2027, with each season dedicated to one of the seven books in the series. Francesca Gardiner will serve as the writer and executive producer, alongside other key producers including Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts.
With over 30,000 actors auditioning for the lead roles, McLaughlin’s casting as Harry Potter, along with Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, has generated excitement among fans of the franchise.
