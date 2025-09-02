Entertainment
Harry Styles Acts Like Prince at Paris Wedding
Paris, France – Harry Styles, 31, acted like a modern-day prince while attending the wedding of Charles Porch and Robert Denning on September 1. Styles was seen graciously helping reality star Carole Radziwill, 62, navigate a grand staircase in her elaborate gown.
Cassandra Grey, who was also at the wedding, shared the moment on Instagram. “I saw @caroleradziwill struggling to get her rather large @giambattistavalliparis dress up the grand stairwell,” Grey wrote. She later added, “Then a stranger to Carole and I, a handsome @harrystyles, seemingly out of nowhere graciously lent her his arm like Cinderella’s prince.”
A photograph included in Grey’s post shows Styles and Radziwill arm-in-arm as they ascended the staircase. Styles wore a black-and-white suit with a matching polka dot tie, while Radziwill was seen lifting her gown as they walked together.
Harry Styles has enjoyed a successful career since gaining fame as a member of One Direction. He had a brief relationship with Caroline Flack in 2011, followed by another with Taylor Swift. This act of kindness at the wedding exemplifies his charm beyond just his music.
Cassandra Grey also expressed her delight about the wedding experience itself, writing, “I crashed the nuptials of @charlesporch and @robertdenning in Paris and fell madly in love with their love. I laughed. I cried. I danced. I made new friends. I ate cake.”
Radziwill, who was previously married to Anthony Radziwill, shared her thoughts on dating in later life. “I hated dating in my 20s. It was awkward. I wasn’t confident,” she told Us Weekly. “Now it’s, like, rocking! It’s just so fun.” She believes that dating is better in your 50s, adding, “I always say I grew up, I just didn’t get old.”
Styles’ act of kindness exemplifies the warmth and connections forged during such joyous occasions.
