London, England — Harry Styles is reportedly focusing on his health while navigating the ups and downs of his personal life. Recently, the pop star was spotted at Farmer.J, a trendy fast-casual restaurant known for its healthy options.

According to Deuxmoi, Styles was seen waiting in line for a meal at the Marylebone location. A source shared that the Grammy-winning artist was “gassed for a Fieldtray” — a popular dish at the restaurant consisting of a base, a main, two sides, and a sauce.

The buzz surrounding Styles has intensified since his memorable makeout session at Glastonbury Festival. However, it seems his latest romance is more about healthy eating than dating. Sources close to the singer mention that he enjoys this nutritious meal, which boasts about 23.9 grams of protein per serving, aligning with his fitness goals.

Fans of Styles can soon experience his preferred meal when Farmer.J opens its first location in Midtown Manhattan, near Rockefeller Plaza. This expansion means that New Yorkers will have a chance to try Styles’s favorite Fieldtray.

As he focuses on his wellness journey, many are curious about his food preferences. Will he lean towards the Spiced Date Sweet Potato or the Ponzu Sesame Broccoli? That remains a mystery.

Some claims regarding Styles’s activities have not been independently verified.