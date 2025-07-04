Harry Styles Caught Kissing Mystery Woman at Glastonbury Festival

Worthy Farm, England – Harry Styles turned heads during the Glastonbury Music Festival this year when he was spotted sharing intimate moments with a mystery woman. On Sunday, June 29, a video obtained by sources showed the former One Direction singer, 31, passionately kissing the woman while dancing at a VIP bar, seemingly oblivious to the crowd around them.

According to onlookers, the couple enjoyed a series of affectionate kisses, igniting speculation about their connection. “Harry only had eyes for this woman and sparks were flying as soon as they were together,” said a witness. “He was with a few friends, but once she arrived, they were almost inseparable.” The insider revealed that the woman kissed Styles on the cheek multiple times before he took her hand and led her to the dance floor.

The heated moments heightened the buzz as the couple did not seem concerned about the surrounding crowd. After nearly an hour of dancing and kissing, they appeared to be having an enjoyable time and acted as if they were long-time friends.

Later reports clarified the identity of the mystery woman as Ella Kenny, a London-based producer. An insider noted, “They had a good time in the moment, but it doesn’t mean it will evolve into anything. They just got on and had a snog. But she seems like a normal, down-to-earth girl, which is different from some of the big stars he’s dated before.”

Styles has a history of high-profile relationships, including a recent split from Taylor Russell, with whom he was linked for about a year before ending things in May 2024. Prior to that, he dated Olivia Wilde for nearly two years. The relationship came to an end following reports of a difficult split in November 2022. A source noted, “There’s something different about Olivia compared with anyone else he’s been with. He knows now that you don’t find that kind of chemistry every day.”

Styles has also been linked to other stars such as Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski since gaining fame, though he has remained private about his romantic life. “I’ve never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it’s benefited me positively,” he stated in August 2022. “There’s always going to be a version of a narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn’t going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way.”

As the news of his Glastonbury encounter spread, observers are left wondering what the future holds for Styles and Kenny.