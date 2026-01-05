Hartford Celebrates New Year Amid Gun Violence Concern

HARTFORD, CT – In an unsettling start to 2026, a woman was shot during New Year‘s celebrations in Bushnell Park early Thursday morning. Officers found the victim, in her 50s, suffering from a gunshot wound to her left shin around 12:10 a.m.

Hundreds of revelers were in the park as the city welcomed the new year. Emergency services transported the injured woman to the hospital, where doctors assessed her condition and confirmed it was believed to be a stray bullet that caused the injury.

“Hartford residents deserve to feel safe when they join in community during moments of unity like a New Year’s Eve celebration,” said Mayor Arunan Arulampalam. “Thankfully, the individual is expected to make a full recovery, but we will not tolerate actions that put our residents in harm’s way.”

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are leading the investigation into the shooting, which shocked the community during what should have been a festive occasion. The mayor emphasized the need for collaboration with law enforcement and community organizations to combat illegal gun violence in Hartford.

As officials assess the safety measures for future events, the city remains focused on ensuring that its celebrations do not turn into scenes of violence.