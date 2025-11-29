Harvard Prepares for Tough Matchup Against Villanova After Disappointing Loss

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Harvard University’s football team is gearing up for a challenging matchup against Villanova on Saturday at noon. The Crimson, who suffered a tough loss to Yale last week, are looking to rebound as they prepare for their first postseason appearance since their last national championship season.

Harvard holds a strong 9-1 record as they head into this matchup against 12th-seeded Villanova, who is on an impressive eight-game winning streak. Crimson quarterback Jaden Craig expressed that despite the disappointment from their recent loss, the news of their postseason eligibility helped lift the team’s spirits. “Once that decision came out, that switch flipped pretty quick. We got back to our regular game-week operation and all that weirdness went away,” said Craig.

Crimson head coach Andrew Aurich acknowledged the different environment this year compared to last, when many players faced an abrupt end to their season. “Everyone kind of knew that we were going to have an opportunity to continue to play,” Aurich said. “They bounced right back, came and met on Sunday, we watched the tape, we flushed it, and we started getting ready for Villanova.”

On the other hand, Villanova is known for their strong ground game, averaging more than 178 yards per game. Their trio of sophomores, David Avit, Ja’briel Mace, and Isaiah Ragland, contributes significantly to their offense, which scores an average of 30.6 points per game. Aurich noted that Villanova’s players would likely be high-level assets in any league, highlighting their formidable rushing attack.

The Crimson defense will be tested after recently allowing 45 points in a game against Yale, a stark contrast to their previous average of just 11.6 points allowed per game. Defensive captain and safety Ty Bartrum is nursing a minor injury but is expected to play Saturday. Aurich reassured that managing Bartrum’s workload will be crucial as the team prepares for this postseason challenge.

Reflecting on the historical context, Aurich mentioned how Harvard is representing not only themselves but also Ivy League players who haven’t had this opportunity. “I know there’s a lot of eyes to see how we can compete with these teams in the playoffs,” he said. “I’ve been confident that we would do well if we ever got the opportunity, so we’re just excited to have it.”