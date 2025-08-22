Harvard Scientist Claims Interstellar Object Could Generate Its Own Light
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Harvard University astrophysicist Avi Loeb announced on August 21, 2025, that the interstellar object 3I/ATLAS may produce its own light. This discovery comes as the object speeds through our Solar System, with its closest approach to the Sun expected in late November.
3I/ATLAS was first spotted by the Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) on July 1, 2025. It is one of only three confirmed interstellar visitors, alongside 1I/ʻOumuamua and 2I/Borisov. Unlike typical comets, 3I/ATLAS is thought to originate from deep space and is currently passing through solar territory.
Loeb noted that images released from NASA‘s Hubble Space Telescope show a glowing light, potentially from a coma, in front of the object’s movement toward the Sun. He explained, “This glow was interpreted as evaporation of dust from the Sun-facing side of 3I/ATLAS.”
Further analysis led Loeb to suggest, “The simplest interpretation is that the nucleus of 3I/ATLAS produces most of the light.” He posited that it might be a spacecraft powered by nuclear energy. These interpretations are part of ongoing discussions about the technological nature of such interstellar objects.
Loeb’s views have sparked controversy, with some peers dismissing his theories. However, he remains optimistic about the object, suggesting it might harbor advanced technology. “3I/ATLAS could make a surprise attack on Earth,” he speculated, citing its unobtrusive orbit.
The upcoming encounter between 3I/ATLAS and Jupiter on March 16, 2026, offers an opportunity for close observation. Loeb and his colleagues propose using NASA’s Juno probe for an interception as it passes near Jupiter.
Loeb admitted, “This makes a rendezvous mission especially appealing,” emphasizing that current spacecraft could facilitate understanding of 3I/ATLAS. The potential of studying this enigmatic body has generated excitement in the scientific community.
As 3I/ATLAS continues its journey, researchers await further developments that could reveal the true nature of this celestial entity.
