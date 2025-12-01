Entertainment
Harvard Student Shines at Exclusive Le Bal des Débutantes
PARIS, France — Bronwyn Golden Vance, the daughter of actors Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance, recently dazzled guests at the prestigious Le Bal des Débutantes. The event took place at the majestic Shangri-La Paris hotel on Thanksgiving weekend, with attendees witnessing a spectacular showcase of haute couture fashion.
Bronwyn, a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard, was seen having her gown sketched by renowned designer Stéphane Rolland in his minimalist atelier. The bright summer sun poured through the atelier’s windows, illuminating the gown that would soon captivate the elite attendees. Accompanied by her family and Ophélie Renouard, founder of Le Bal, Bronwyn took measurements while preparing for her moment on a stage adorned with luxury.
“It just feels like you are a princess for one night,” Vance shared, expressing her excitement for the exclusive event. “I wanted to be a part of something so beautiful.” The ball is known for its opulence, drawing parallels to high-profile events like the Met Gala, and features custom-designed dresses that cost between $50,000 and $100,000.
Le Bal des Débutantes is an invite-only gala, which showcases just 20 young women each year. Participants come from wealthy backgrounds, including the children of Hollywood figures, royalty, and young talents like Olympic skier Eileen Gu. The event celebrates youth and success in an enchanting atmosphere, where guests sip Laurent-Perrier champagne and dance gracefully in their couture gowns.
Bronwyn, who usually opts for casual wear, such as jeans and thrifted designer pieces, remarked on the significance of the evening, saying it presents a unique opportunity to connect with young women from diverse backgrounds all over the world.
The event also maintained its charitable essence, supporting various causes, including heart research for children. With a focus on empowering young women, Le Bal aims not only to celebrate luxury but also to foster friendships and mutual support among attendees.
As preparations continue for next year’s gathering, the excitement and glamour surrounding Le Bal des Débutantes show no signs of fading.
