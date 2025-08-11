Harvard University Faces $2.6 Billion Funding Freeze Amid Trump Administration Clash

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Harvard University is grappling with a significant funding crisis after the Trump administration imposed a $2.6 billion federal funding freeze. This decision follows the university’s public clash with the administration over alleged antisemitism on campus and related policy changes.

Professor Alberto Ascherio, who studies neurological diseases, is one among many affected by the cuts. He has lost $7 million in funding, preventing him from working with vital research samples. ‘It’s like we have been creating a state-of-the-art telescope to explore the universe, and now we do not have money to launch it,’ Ascherio said.

The funding freeze has triggered widespread layoffs among Harvard’s research community, impacting some of the world’s leading experts in various fields. With grants terminated, researchers are shelving long-term projects into critical areas like public health and exposure to pandemics.

The funding cuts stem from a broader conflict where the government accused Harvard of harboring liberal agendas and failing to address complaints related to antisemitism. The administration had demanded sweeping changes, which Harvard rejected, citing its commitment to independence and academic freedom.

‘Make no mistake: Harvard rejects antisemitism and discrimination in all its forms and is actively making structural reforms to eradicate antisemitism on campus,’ the university stated in a legal complaint against the administration.

Despite the setbacks, Harvard has pledged at least $250 million of its own funds to support ongoing research initiatives, acknowledging the difficult decisions ahead. ‘It’s devastating,’ said Rita Hamad, director of the Social Policies for Health Equity Research Center at Harvard, who has seen $10 million in grants canceled.

Professor John Quackenbush, facing multiple funding cuts, voiced concern over the future of his research programs. ‘Can I revive this research? Can it be turned back on?’ he questioned. The ongoing freeze has raised alarms about America’s leadership status in global research.

The administration insists the funding cancellations were under review prior to the demands, countering claims of retaliation. Meanwhile, some researchers believe the current turmoil could lead to overdue reforms at Harvard, although they emphasize that sacrificing scientific inquiry is troubling.