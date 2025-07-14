Sports
RJ Harvey’s Contract Dispute Poses Challenges for Broncos as Camp Approaches
Denver, Colorado – The Denver Broncos are set to open training camp for rookies on July 16, but uncertainty looms over whether second-round pick RJ Harvey will join them. According to 9News’ Mike Klis, Harvey is among 30 second-round draft picks yet to sign their contracts ahead of the camp.
Harvey’s situation reflects a broader dispute regarding guaranteed money for second-round picks in the NFL. On July 13, Klis reported, “Harvey is caught up in a league-wide, second-round quagmire where the twisted issue centers around guaranteed money.” The current disputes over contracts are believed to have been influenced by the Houston Texans, who provided a fully guaranteed deal to their second-round pick.
Amid the negotiations, Harvey stands to receive a four-year contract worth $7.3 million, including a $4 million signing bonus. Klis noted that if Harvey does not reach an agreement, it could impact the positioning of his fellow draft picks.
Although the Broncos experienced a similar situation in 2019 with their second-round pick, who held out for hours, the current landscape is different. Pro Football Talk‘s Mike Florio mentioned, “The second-round picks should have held out earlier… If they cave, it may set a precedent that impacts negotiations for subsequent picks.”
Harvey is not the only unsigned rookie for the Broncos. They also have first-round pick Jahdae Barron, who is expected to sign a deal worth $18 million. Head coach Sean Payton expressed optimism about Barron, labeling him as “smart, savvy” and crucial for the team, but the timing of his signing remains vital as camp approaches.
“The Broncos need both RJ Harvey and Jahdae Barron,” Klis concluded. As anticipation for the season builds, the Broncos face significant contract decisions that could affect their training camp and overall season readiness.
