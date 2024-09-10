Harvey Weinstein Undergoes Heart Surgery

Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced film producer, was transferred from Rikers Island to Bellevue Hospital following complaints of chest pains and other health issues. His representatives confirmed that he underwent heart surgery after being admitted to the hospital on the night of September 9, 2024.

According to Weinstein’s legal representatives, Craig Rothfeld and Juda Engelmayer, the surgery was performed as part of ongoing treatment for several significant medical conditions. They expressed gratitude towards the New York City Department of Correction for their swift actions in ensuring Weinstein received the necessary medical care.

Weinstein, aged 72, has a history of severe health complications including diabetes, high blood pressure, and respiratory issues related to his past hospitalization for COVID-19 and double pneumonia. His representatives stated that he continues to suffer from a variety of health problems that require constant attention.

This emergency intervention occurs as Weinstein is scheduled to appear in court this week in New York, as authorities are preparing a new indictment concerning sex crime charges against him. Weinstein has consistently denied any allegations of wrongdoing, asserting that all sexual encounters were consensual.

In April, a New York court ruling overturned part of Weinstein’s conviction following concerns regarding trial procedures. The court criticized the admission of testimony that was deemed prejudicial and irrelevant to the charges.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office has indicated it is pursuing a new indictment against Weinstein related to several allegations of sexual assault spanning different years, emphasizing the ongoing nature of the legal challenges he faces.