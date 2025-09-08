Business
Hasbro Relocates Headquarters from Rhode Island to Boston, Creating 700 Jobs
BOSTON, MA – Hasbro Inc., the well-known toy maker behind popular brands like Monopoly and Play-Doh, announced Monday that it will relocate its headquarters from Pawtucket, Rhode Island, to Boston’s Seaport District by the end of 2026. The company will occupy 400 Summer Street, leasing seven floors totaling 265,000 square feet.
In a statement, Hasbro confirmed that at least 700 full-time employees will transition to the new headquarters. This move marks a significant step in the company’s strategy to enhance innovation and attract top talent.
Governor Maura Healey praised the decision, stating, “We are thrilled that Hasbro has chosen Massachusetts as the home of its new headquarters, and we’re ready to support the hundreds of jobs they will create here.”
The organization plans to maintain strong ties to Rhode Island despite the move. Hasbro announced that it will continue to support Hasbro Children’s Hospital through annual donations and will keep recruiting talent from local colleges and universities.
Mayor Michelle Wu expressed enthusiasm for Hasbro’s relocation, highlighting the creativity of the company and its alignment with Boston’s mission to be a welcoming city for families.
For over 100 years, Hasbro has been rooted in Rhode Island, at one time founded in Providence. The transition to Boston is part of a broader strategy to bolster its gaming and digital operations, with existing hubs also established in Renton, Washington.
“Boston’s thriving business community, deep academic partnerships, and cultural vibrancy, together with our Seattle team’s leadership in technology, creativity, and innovation, give Hasbro an unparalleled foundation for growth,” said Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks.
This move also follows recent trends as LEGO similarly relocates its operations to a new space in Boston. Hasbro remains committed to its core mission of engaging families and enhancing play experiences for children around the globe.
