Entertainment
Hasbro Unveils Exciting Events for San Diego Comic-Con 2025
San Diego, CA — With San Diego Comic-Con just around the corner, Hasbro announced its schedule of events for the highly anticipated celebration of comics and gaming from July 23 to 27. The company will showcase activities for its popular brands, including Wizards of the Coast (WotC) and its flagship game, Magic: The Gathering (MTG).
Highlighting the collaboration between MTG and Marvel, the Legends Ballroom at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego will be transformed into Spider-Man‘s neighborhood. Here, fans can participate in immersive experiences and examine new cards from the upcoming sets, including Magic: The Gathering | Marvel’s Spider-Man and Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender.
From Thursday to Sunday, visitors will have opportunities to engage in learn-to-play events and compete in games featuring select new cards. Each participant will receive Welcome decks while supplies last. The excitement kicks off with the First Look preview panel on Friday from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM PT in Room 5AB, where key figures of the MTG team will reveal new cards and artwork.
Alongside the MTG activities, there will be an iconic Cabbage Merchant photo spot themed around Avatar: The Last Airbender. Attendees can visit the Petco Park Lexus Premier Lot from Thursday to Saturday (10 AM – 5 PM PT) and Sunday (10 AM – 4 PM PT) for exclusive items, including the Katara, the Fearless promo card and a special tote bag, while supplies last.
“We’re excited to return to San Diego Comic-Con with a compelling slate of product reveals and fan-driven programming,” said Tim Kilpin, President of Toys, Board Games, Licensing & Entertainment at Hasbro. The company aims to deliver engaging experiences that resonate with fans across its diverse portfolio of franchises including TRANSFORMERS, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, G.I. JOE, and more.
Additional highlights include a Cold Slither live concert and various panels showcasing new product reveals and discussions about the well-loved brands. The convention promises not just reveals but a community-driven experience for fans of all ages.
This year’s Comic-Con is expected to draw large crowds, eager to explore Hasbro’s latest innovations and celebrate pop culture’s vibrant storytelling.
Recent Posts
- Ken Jennings Shines in Season 4 Premiere of Millionaire
- NFL Preseason Kicks Off with 2025 Hall of Fame Game
- Can Olson Overcome Injury to Achieve Career Year in 2025?
- Liga de Quito Aims for Victory Against Barcelona SC on July 24
- Frances Tiafoe Faces Flavio Cobolli in Round of 16
- DIM Seeks First Victory Against Envigado Amid Rising Tensions
- IonQ Stock Rallies Amid Quantum Computing Buzz
- Caitlin Clark Still Out with Groin Injury, No Timetable for Return
- Cardinals Face Padres in Crucial Series Amid Postseason Push
- Sparks Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Struggling Sun
- Perfume Genius Teases Glory Tour with Unexpected Moments and New Album Insights
- Indiana Fever Host Las Vegas Aces in Key WNBA Matchup
- Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Cautiously Sits Out Drills Due to Tightness
- Poppi Beverage Settlement to Pay Nearly $9 Million to Consumers
- How to Watch MLB Games in the USA
- Media Division Grows Over Epstein Case Coverage Amid Political Tensions
- Celtics Waive Guard JD Davison After Three Seasons
- Jessica Pegula Returns to D.C. as Top Seed at Citi Open
- Trump Pressures Fed Chair Powell Ahead of Historic Visit
- Invincible Renewed for Season 5 Ahead of Fourth’s Release