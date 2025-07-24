Hasbro Unveils Exciting Events for San Diego Comic-Con 2025

San Diego, CA — With San Diego Comic-Con just around the corner, Hasbro announced its schedule of events for the highly anticipated celebration of comics and gaming from July 23 to 27. The company will showcase activities for its popular brands, including Wizards of the Coast (WotC) and its flagship game, Magic: The Gathering (MTG).

Highlighting the collaboration between MTG and Marvel, the Legends Ballroom at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego will be transformed into Spider-Man‘s neighborhood. Here, fans can participate in immersive experiences and examine new cards from the upcoming sets, including Magic: The Gathering | Marvel’s Spider-Man and Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender.

From Thursday to Sunday, visitors will have opportunities to engage in learn-to-play events and compete in games featuring select new cards. Each participant will receive Welcome decks while supplies last. The excitement kicks off with the First Look preview panel on Friday from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM PT in Room 5AB, where key figures of the MTG team will reveal new cards and artwork.

Alongside the MTG activities, there will be an iconic Cabbage Merchant photo spot themed around Avatar: The Last Airbender. Attendees can visit the Petco Park Lexus Premier Lot from Thursday to Saturday (10 AM – 5 PM PT) and Sunday (10 AM – 4 PM PT) for exclusive items, including the Katara, the Fearless promo card and a special tote bag, while supplies last.

“We’re excited to return to San Diego Comic-Con with a compelling slate of product reveals and fan-driven programming,” said Tim Kilpin, President of Toys, Board Games, Licensing & Entertainment at Hasbro. The company aims to deliver engaging experiences that resonate with fans across its diverse portfolio of franchises including TRANSFORMERS, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, G.I. JOE, and more.

Additional highlights include a Cold Slither live concert and various panels showcasing new product reveals and discussions about the well-loved brands. The convention promises not just reveals but a community-driven experience for fans of all ages.

This year’s Comic-Con is expected to draw large crowds, eager to explore Hasbro’s latest innovations and celebrate pop culture’s vibrant storytelling.