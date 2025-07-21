Havlickova Faces Li at WTA Prague Open: Betting Insights

Prague, Czech Republic — Lucie Havlickova will take on Ann Li in the round of 32 at the WTA Prague event on Monday, July 21, 2025. Expert predictions indicate that Li is favored to win the match based on advanced simulations.

According to a tennis prediction model that simulated the match 10,000 times, Ann Li holds a 74% chance of defeating Lucie Havlickova. Additionally, the model suggests she has a 70% probability of winning the first set. This data-driven approach comes from Dimers, which offers detailed insights and sports betting advice.

The betting odds for the match show Havlickova at +250 and Li at -333 on the moneyline. For the first set, Havlickova is listed at +200, while Li is at -250. All odds are correct as of publication and may change as the match approaches.

The match will start at 4:00 AM ET on July 21. As the WTA Prague Open continues to draw attention, the increasing interest in betting on tennis highlights the sport’s growing popularity among fans.

With Li’s strong predicted performance, fans can expect an exciting match between two skilled players at the WTA Prague Open.