Hawaiʻi Rainbow Warriors Face Stanford in 2025 Football Opener

MANOA, Hawaii — The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa will kick off its 2025 college football season against Stanford University on Saturday, August 23. The game is set to take place at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, with kickoff scheduled for 1:30 p.m. local time. Fans can watch the game live on CBS.

This matchup marks the second time in three seasons that the Rainbow Warriors will host the Cardinal at Ching Complex, aiming to avenge a previous loss of 37-24 in 2023.

Matt Elliott, the new Athletic Director at UH, expressed excitement about the season. “This is the joy of what happens when you put in all that work and then you get to put it on display for your community,” he said. Coach Timmy Chang, in his fourth season, looks to enhance the team following a 5-7 record last year.

Stanford will be led by interim head coach Frank Reich, a former NFL player and coach. The game will feature former NFL quarterback Andrew Luck, who serves as the general manager for Stanford.

The game is themed a White Out, encouraging attendees to wear white to showcase unity among fans and players. “It’s going to be a rockin’ environment. We’re really excited for our fans to start the season on a high note,” said Alan Aldwell, Senior Director of Sales and Service with the UH Athletics Department.

Fans can begin tailgating at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Warrior Walk at 11 a.m. where the team will head into the locker room. Various attractions, including food trucks and live music, will be available.

UH President Wendy Hensel praised the season’s energy, stating, “We are Hawaii’s team, and I’m hoping everyone comes out on Saturday and is cheering for the football team.”

For those interested in purchasing season tickets, there are several opportunities to experience behind-the-scenes tours and meet the team. Aldwell invited fans to get involved early, encouraging attendance to kick off the season with great enthusiasm.