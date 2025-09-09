News
Hawaii Declares Emergency as Hurricane Kiko Weakens
HONOLULU, Hawaii — Hawaii has declared a state of emergency as Hurricane Kiko approaches the archipelago. The storm, which began as a depression on August 31, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane by September 2, with winds exceeding 74 mph.
Kiko fluctuated between Category 3 and 4 throughout the week, reaching peak winds of 145 mph on Thursday. However, by the weekend, the storm began to weaken. Forecast models suggest it will downgrade to a tropical storm by Tuesday, passing to the north of Hawaii.
The state declared an emergency on Friday morning, anticipating severe impacts from heavy rains and high surf as the storm approaches. Kiko is currently around 410 miles east of Hilo and moving west-northwest at 15 mph.
Forecasters warn that large swells could hit eastern shores, leading to life-threatening surf and strong rip currents despite the weakening storm.
In Spain, severe thunderstorms are expected across eastern and Balearic islands, prompting the national weather agency, Aemet, to issue yellow and amber warnings starting Monday. Rainfall totals could reach 80 mm in some areas along with powerful gusts and hail.
The storms are likely to diminish overnight before moving out into the Mediterranean Sea by Wednesday morning.
Forecasters noted the risk of severe weather impacts continues to be monitored as both Kiko and thunderstorm warnings develop.
