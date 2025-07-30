Hawaii Evacuates as Tsunami Warning Follows Major Earthquake

HONOLULU, Hawaii — Businesses across Hawaii began closing on Tuesday afternoon after a powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, prompting tsunami warnings for the state. The alarm was raised as officials anticipated destructive waves could impact the islands later that evening.

Hotels and businesses were advised to conduct vertical evacuations, moving guests and employees to higher floors. Jerry Dolak, president of the Hawaii Hotel & Visitor Industry Security Association, emphasized the importance of this protocol. “We are advising guests of the warning and giving them the option to evacuate to the fourth floor or higher or leave the inundation zone,” Dolak stated.

Jessica Lani Rich, president of the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii, confirmed that the organization is prepared to assist visitors during this time. “We are getting supplies ready such as food and phone chargers in case visitors, who are evacuated, need support,” she explained.

In Waikiki, reports indicated various businesses as well as the Royal Hawaiian Center closed by 4:30 p.m., as they prepared for the impending threat. Sam Shenkus, vice president of marketing for the center, described the worsening traffic conditions. “Traffic is bumper to bumper,” she noted, adding that it took staff 30 minutes to escape the parking garage.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green addressed the pressing situation during a press conference, stating, “We should be safe, and therefore not sorry,” and urged residents to heed evacuation orders seriously. He warned residents to move to higher ground as tsunami waves were anticipated.

The state’s Department of Transportation confirmed that Hilo International Airport was shut down to facilitate emergency evacuations. The military also announced the opening of the Kolekole Pass to assist with evacuation efforts, instructing motorists to exercise extreme caution.

The U.S. Geological Survey reinforced the seriousness of the situation, as tsunami waves reaching heights up to 13 feet have been reported. The earliest arrival for the first wave was projected for 7:10 p.m. local time.

Officials advised people within tsunami danger zones to evacuate or seek shelter in higher buildings, highlighting the grave potential risks associated with remaining near coastlines. The evacuation of high-risk areas is set to continue as the situation develops.