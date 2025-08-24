Hawaii Football Welcomes New Talents as Season Opener Approaches

HONOLULU — The Hawaii football team is gearing up for its 2025 season with a unique blend of talent, including new recruits Titan Lacaden and Kainoa ‘Kaikai’ Carvalho. The duo, both at 5 feet 6 inches, started their first fall camp together, hoping to make an impact as they open the season against Stanford.

Micah Alejado, a redshirt freshman quarterback, leads the team with several short-statured offensive weapons. The Rainbow Warriors will host the Cardinal Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Tickets for the highly anticipated ‘White-out’ game were nearly sold out as of Friday.

Lacaden and Carvalho, both former high school stars, practiced multiple offensive roles during the summer. Neither was listed on the two-deep depth chart for the Stanford game, but their talents could soon shine in the competitive college atmosphere.

“Our main goal is to get those guys in the program,” said offensive coordinator Anthony Arceneaux. “They’re phenomenal athletes from Hawaii.” Lacaden, from Saint Louis High School, hopes to use his experience after leading his team to a state title. Carvalho, who transferred from Utah, aims to contribute after serving a two-year mission in Japan.

The two share a strong bond and familiarity with the local football scene. “We call it that one-two combo,” Lacaden remarked. “If we get on the field together, look out.” Their synergy adds another layer to the team’s offense, which has a history of utilizing versatile players effectively.

With the Rainbow Warriors facing Stanford soon, both Lacaden and Carvalho are eager to learn quickly and make the most of their opportunities. The team’s energy and camaraderie enhance their determination as they prepare for the challenge ahead.

Carvalho has shown exceptional ability on the field, earning recognition as a standout kick returner and receiver during high school. He expressed excitement about returning home to Hawaii and reuniting with those who believed in him. “It’s special to see how our paths have crossed,” he noted.

Coach Arceneaux believes both newcomers will bring much-needed depth, whether on offense or special teams. Their dynamic skill sets could make a significant difference as they find their niche within the program.

As the team readies for the opener against Stanford, excitement builds amongst players and fans alike. With a mix of experienced veterans and promising newcomers, Hawaii’s football squad is poised for a memorable season.