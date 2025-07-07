News
Hawaiian Electric Shuts Off Power to Prevent Wildfires in Maui
UPCOUNTRY MAUI, Hawaii — Hawaiian Electric has turned off power to around 330 customers in Upcountry Maui due to the threat of wildfires posed by high winds and dry conditions. The utility’s decision is part of its Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) program, aimed at reducing fire risks.
Customers affected are advised to prepare for outages lasting overnight into Monday morning. Jim Alberts, Hawaiian Electric’s senior vice president and chief operations officer, expressed regret for the inconvenience. “We know that being without electricity for any amount of time creates an inconvenience for our customers and we apologize for the disruption,” he stated.
The National Weather Service has not issued a Red Flag Warning, but a wind advisory is currently in effect for parts of Maui County and Hawaii Island until 6 p.m. Monday. Strong easterly winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour are expected, with gusts reaching up to 50 miles per hour.
The utility encourages customers in high-risk areas to implement their emergency plans and be ready for extended power outages. A map detailing areas at high wildfire risk can be found online. Customers can also contact Hawaiian Electric’s PSPS hotline for more information.
When weather conditions improve, Hawaiian Electric will conduct inspections and necessary repairs before restoring power, which may entail ground and aerial inspections using helicopters and drones. They warn that outages could last from hours to days, depending on the damage.
In addition, Hawaiian Electric advises residents to maintain at least 30 feet from downed power lines, turn off electric appliances, and drive cautiously, as traffic signals may lose power unexpectedly.
