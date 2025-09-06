Hawkeyes and Cyclones Set for Intense Rivalry Clash

Iowa City, Iowa — The much-anticipated Cy-Hawk week has arrived, marking a fierce rivalry between the University of Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones. The clash will take place Saturday, September 16, with kickoff set for just after 11 a.m. on FOX.

This year celebrates the third consecutive time since 2019 that the Cy-Hawk game is being aired nationally, following earlier visits by ESPN’s College Gameday in 2019 and 2021.

The Cyclones have enjoyed a strong start this season, with standout performances, including a victory over Kansas State. They recently dominated South Dakota, solidifying their early reputation as a formidable opponent. Conversely, Iowa managed to secure a win against UAlbany but faced challenges in their gameplay, particularly in the first half.

This matchup is notable as it marks the first time since 1978 that Iowa State enters the game with a ranking and Iowa does not. Historically, road teams have had the advantage, as Iowa State has not defeated the Hawkeyes in Ames since 2011. Iowa holds a six-game winning streak at Jack Trice Stadium.

In terms of gameplay, Iowa State possesses a distinct edge in passing, led by quarterback Rocco Becht, who boasts a record 20 consecutive games with a touchdown pass, the longest active streak in the nation. On the other hand, Iowa focuses on a ground attack, having rushed for over 268 yards in three of its last six games.

Recent trends suggest a rivalry filled with close matches; the last seven Cy-Hawk meetings were decided by 10 points or fewer. The last three Iowa State victories over Iowa have been by margins of three points or less, heightening the anticipation for another thrilling encounter.

As both teams gear up for this iconic battle, Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz, who turned 70 this summer, continues to lead the Hawkeyes with a legacy of resilience and rivalry spirit.