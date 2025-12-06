Hawkeyes Eye Bowl Game Options After Season Finale

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Hawkeyes concluded their regular season with a decisive 40-16 victory over Nebraska on Black Friday, solidifying their bowl eligibility for the 13th year in a row. Finishing with an 8-4 record overall and 6-3 in the Big Ten, Iowa now awaits its bowl destination.

With a strong finish in the regular season, Iowa secured the sixth spot in the Big Ten standings. However, the postseason picture remains uncertain as they are competing for bowl slots against teams that are likely bound for the College Football Playoff, such as Ohio State, Indiana, and Oregon.

The Hawkeyes are projected to be selected for either the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida, or the Las Vegas Bowl. Both games are scheduled for New Year’s Eve, and bowl selections will be announced on Sunday after the 12-team playoff reveal.

ESPN analysts project the Hawkeyes to face Tennessee in the ReliaQuest Bowl, a rematch following Iowa’s 35-0 loss to the Volunteers in the Citrus Bowl two years ago. CBS Sports also shares this expectation. However, the Las Vegas Bowl, which has never hosted Iowa, is deemed a plausible option against Utah.

Iowa has not appeared in the ReliaQuest Bowl since their win over Mississippi State in 2019. In contrast, both Illinois and Minnesota have participated more recently. Despite the indications favoring Tampa, Washington, sitting just behind Iowa in standings, could also shift bowl selections based on conference placements.

This year’s competition highlights the Hawkeyes’ positioning amid a tight bowl landscape. As they await their final destination, fans are hopeful for a result that offers both excitement and a chance for redemption against former opponents. The matchup details will become clearer as the bowl announcements unfold on Sunday.