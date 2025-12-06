Hawks’ Alexander-Walker Steps Up Against Clippers, Defends Harden

ATLANTA, GA — The Atlanta Hawks faced off against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night, struggling with a shorthanded roster as Jalen Johnson was ruled out just before tip-off. To keep the game competitive, the Hawks needed a strong performance from Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who has been a breakout star this season.

After Trae Young suffered a right MCL sprain, Alexander-Walker stepped into the starting lineup and has not looked back. He boasts impressive season averages of 20.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 46.2% from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc. His most significant contributions, however, come on defense.

Alexander-Walker earned the task of defending James Harden, the Clippers’ main offensive threat. While stopping Harden completely is almost impossible, Alexander-Walker aimed to make him uncomfortable. Despite the Hawks’ loss, Alexander-Walker spoke about the challenge of guarding the former MVP.

“You know, it’s tough because you have got to make sure that you account for his ability to make plays for himself,” he said, discussing the skills that make Harden a difficult opponent. “You want to slow him down. You want to take him out of his rhythm.”

Even though Harden has adapted his game to become more team-oriented, he managed to score 27 points and dish out 9 assists. However, he did so inefficiently, taking 24 shots and not getting to the free throw line once. Alexander-Walker’s disciplined defense forced Harden into tougher shots.

“It’s just about being able to throw different looks at him,” Alexander-Walker explained. “As soon as he gets into a groove, consider the game over.”

The Hawks’ signing of Alexander-Walker this past offseason has proven valuable. His defensive intelligence complements the team, boosting their chances of contending in the Eastern Conference.