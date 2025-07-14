Hawks Defeat Suns 98-80 in NBA Summer League Action

LAS VEGAS — Asa Newell scored 18 points to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 98-80 victory over the Phoenix Suns in the NBA 2K26 Summer League on Sunday.

Newell, selected as the 23rd overall pick, had a strong performance in the second half. After managing only three points in the first half, he shot 7-for-9 from the field, including 4-for-5 from behind the arc, and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.

The Hawks set the tone early, establishing a 30-17 lead after the first quarter. The Suns improved in the second quarter but were unable to significantly close the gap, trailing by 12 points at halftime. Despite a strong push from the Suns, who cut the deficit to six points entering the final period, the Hawks regained control.

In the fourth quarter, Atlanta’s defense tightened, limiting Phoenix to just 14 points, and allowing the Hawks to secure the win. In addition to Newell, four other Hawks players scored in double figures, including Jacob Toppin with 15 points and eight rebounds, and Nikola Đurišić who added 16 points, along with four assists and a block.

Oso Ighodaro led the Suns with an impressive all-around performance, scoring 18 points and collecting nine rebounds. Koby Brea contributed 15 points and Yuri Collins added 12 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Hawks.

This game showcased emerging talent in the league, contributing to the excitement of the Summer League season.