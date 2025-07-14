Sports
Hawks Defeat Suns 98-80 in NBA Summer League Action
LAS VEGAS — Asa Newell scored 18 points to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 98-80 victory over the Phoenix Suns in the NBA 2K26 Summer League on Sunday.
Newell, selected as the 23rd overall pick, had a strong performance in the second half. After managing only three points in the first half, he shot 7-for-9 from the field, including 4-for-5 from behind the arc, and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.
The Hawks set the tone early, establishing a 30-17 lead after the first quarter. The Suns improved in the second quarter but were unable to significantly close the gap, trailing by 12 points at halftime. Despite a strong push from the Suns, who cut the deficit to six points entering the final period, the Hawks regained control.
In the fourth quarter, Atlanta’s defense tightened, limiting Phoenix to just 14 points, and allowing the Hawks to secure the win. In addition to Newell, four other Hawks players scored in double figures, including Jacob Toppin with 15 points and eight rebounds, and Nikola Đurišić who added 16 points, along with four assists and a block.
Oso Ighodaro led the Suns with an impressive all-around performance, scoring 18 points and collecting nine rebounds. Koby Brea contributed 15 points and Yuri Collins added 12 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Hawks.
This game showcased emerging talent in the league, contributing to the excitement of the Summer League season.
Recent Posts
- Trump Threatens 30% Tariff on EU and Mexican Imports
- Trump Proposes U.S. Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine
- Jonathan Milan Ends Italian Victory Drought in Tour de France Stage Eight
- Durango’s Sepp Kuss Struggles in Tour de France Stages 7 and 8
- Iranian President Injured in Israeli Airstrike During Emergency Meeting
- UPS Faces Challenges Amid Corporate Overhaul and Market Concerns
- Panthers Open NHL Season Against Blackhawks in Tripleheader
- Giants Camp Features Chris Manhertz’s Lessons for Young Athletes
- AI Stocks Show Potential Amid Market Recovery
- Microsoft Shares Reach $491.09 Amid Growth Potential
- QuantumScape Shares Surge as Company Advances EV Battery Technology
- Bollinger Shipyards to Build Rocket Landing Platform for Rocket Lab
- Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Clash During Lord’s Test
- 49ers Prepare for Possible Departures After 2025 Season
- Schwab ETF SCHD Shows Steady Growth Amid Market Analysis
- Archer Aviation Stock Surges as eVTOL Market Grows
- Joby Aviation’s eVTOL Aircraft Faces Challenges as Investors Await Growth
- Rafael Nadal Scores Hole-in-One Amidst Golf Championship Prep
- AMC Entertainment Boosted by Bullish Wedbush Upgrade
- JPMorgan Chase to Report Strong Q2 Earnings This Week