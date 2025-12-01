Hawks Eliminate Cavaliers in Thrilling 130-123 NBA Cup Matchup

ATLANTA, GA — The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 130-123 Friday night in an NBA Cup game, knocking Cleveland out of the tournament. Both teams now stand at 2-2 in group play.

Star player Trae Young led the Hawks with 29 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists. His performance was crucial in helping Atlanta pull away late in the game. Young’s teammate, De’Andre Hunter, added 28 points, including a key 3-pointer that sparked a 7-0 run in just under 30 seconds.

Donovan Mitchell of the Cavaliers, who scored a remarkable 42 points, continued his scoring streak, marking his sixth game of the last eight scoring at least 30 points. Mitchell’s performance this season is one of the strongest for Cleveland, yet it wasn’t enough to secure a victory.

With the game tied at 123, Atlanta’s Zaccharie Riscaher drained a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:09 left on the clock. After Mitchell missed an opportunity to tie the game, Alexander-Walker sealed the win for Atlanta with another pull-up 3-pointer with just under a minute remaining. The Hawks held Cleveland scoreless in the final 2:03 of the match.

The matchup saw both teams ride momentum swings, with the Hawks initially taking control through a 21-4 run in the first quarter, leading by as many as 13 points. The Cavaliers responded with a 14-0 run in the second quarter to close the gap.

This game marked the teams’ third meeting of the season, with each team winning one of the previous two at home. They are scheduled to meet two more times during the final week of the regular season in April.

Next up, the Cavaliers will host the New York Knicks on Sunday, while the Hawks travel to face the Philadelphia 76ers.