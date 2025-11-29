Hawks Face Cavaliers After Humbling Loss to Wizards

ATLANTA, GA — The Atlanta Hawks look to bounce back after a disheartening 132-113 loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. The defeat marked one of the Hawks’ worst performances this season against the NBA’s worst record holder. The Hawks were unable to contain CJ McCollum, who scored an impressive 46 points, hitting 10 of 13 from three-point range.

Atlanta struggled throughout the match, surrendering a lead that ballooned to 33 points. Despite a solid showing from Kristaps Porzingis, who tallied 22 points and eight rebounds, the Hawks failed to find their rhythm. As they prepare for an NBA Cup matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta is still reeling from the loss.

Head coach Quin Snyder said, “We need to refocus. The way we played against the Wizards isn’t who we are. We have to shake it off and get ready for the next challenge.” The Hawks will face significant competition from the Cavaliers, who come into the game with a strong lineup.

Despite being 1-2 in their Cup group, the Hawks still have the potential to disrupt Cleveland’s plans. The Cavaliers, currently fifth in the Eastern Conference, will rely on Donovan Mitchell’s offensive prowess, as he averages 29.9 points this season.

For Atlanta, keeping a consistent scoring rate will be vital. The Hawks rank 17th in points scored per game and 16th in offensive rating. Their recent defensive slip against Washington, where they dropped to 14th in defensive rating, poses additional concerns.

Atlanta will miss star guard Trae Young, who is out with a knee injury, alongside N'Faly Dante and Nikola Djursic. Young’s absence leaves a significant void in the Hawks’ offense. In contrast, the Cavaliers are expected to have Jarrett Allen back, enhancing their frontcourt’s defensive capabilities.

This matchup tonight could serve as a crucial turning point for Atlanta. “We’re going in with a mindset to prove ourselves,” said Jalen Johnson, who is enjoying a breakout season with averages of 21.5 points and 9.5 rebounds. “We can’t let one bad game define us.”

The game will take place at State Farm Arena, starting at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time, and will be available on the FanDuel Sports Network. Both teams are eager to solidify their standings as the Cup group stage nears its conclusion.