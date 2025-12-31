Sports
Hawks Face Tough Challenge Following Injury Struggles
Sydney, Australia — The Illawarra Hawks are facing a challenging season after falling short in their recent NBL match against the Sydney Kings on December 25, 2025. Despite the return of center Sam Froling from an Achilles injury, the Hawks struggled to find their rhythm, ultimately losing to the Kings.
Head coach Justin Tatum expressed his frustration with the team’s performance, highlighting the need for greater intensity. "We’re trying to match intensity, but we’re also managing an up-and-down roster due to injuries and inconsistency," Tatum said. The Hawks, currently eighth on the ladder, have only six wins from 19 games this season.
Froling’s return was a notable highlight, but it did not translate to immediate success on the court. The Hawks are seeing a significant drop in their scoring average this season, with a net swing in point differential of –18.6 points per game, which contrasts sharply with their championship-winning performance from last year.
“We need to work it out,” Froling said. “We’re running out of time to make adjustments and get back to the finals.” The Hawks’ defense, which was once a cornerstone of their success, has also faltered, conceding an average of 96.8 points per game this season.
Tatum acknowledged the difficulties in maintaining defensive pressure, stating, “We want to be aggressive but also play within the rules. It’s a balance we need to find.”
The Hawks’ next match against the Tasmania JackJumpers will be crucial as they aim to stop their slide. Tatum remains hopeful about the team’s potential. “With our full roster practicing together, I feel positive about our chances moving forward,” he indicated.
The upcoming game will be a critical test of the Hawks’ resolve, as they aim to regain their championship form amidst a tough season filled with obstacles.
