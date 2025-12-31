Hawks’ Kristaps Porzingis Nearing Return After Illness

Atlanta, GA — Kristaps Porzingis, center for the Atlanta Hawks, will miss Monday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to an illness but is expected to return soon. The Hawks have struggled during Porzingis’ absence, dropping to a 15-18 record and facing a six-game losing streak.

Porzingis has missed the last nine games and 13 of the previous 14 due to this illness, which is reportedly not connected to a previous diagnosis of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS). Hawks coach Quin Snyder has confirmed that Porzingis is progressing in his recovery but will sit out as a precaution.

This season, Porzingis has averaged 19.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in just 13 games played. Despite his effectiveness when on the court, the Hawks have struggled to fill the void left by his absence, relying heavily on Onyeka Okongwu, who is undersized for the center position at 6’8”.

The trade that brought Porzingis to Atlanta involved the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets and aimed to provide the Hawks with a strong inside presence. However, they find themselves in a challenging spot with trade rumors surrounding All-Star guard Trae Young as well. Young’s defensive struggles and the Hawks’ current roster depth issues may push the team to reevaluate its strategy as the February trade deadline approaches.

Atlanta’s defensive issues have been particularly alarming. During December, they allowed over 80% shooting at the rim in multiple games, indicating a significant lack of rim protection. The team’s current performance has left them outside of the playoff picture, even with high hopes for the season.

While Porzingis’ return will likely lead to improved play, the Hawks must rally quickly to regain their footing in an upcoming stretch that features several games against playoff contenders. Their ability to be competitive hinges on Porzingis’s health and availability moving forward.