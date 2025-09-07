Hawks Strengthen Roster with Strategic Trades and Promising Future

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Atlanta Hawks are making bold moves this offseason to revamp their roster around star guard Trae Young. The Hawks traded for Kristaps Porzingis and acquired Nickeil Alexander-Walker in a sign-and-trade deal as they aim for a strong performance in a less competitive Eastern Conference.

One significant trade occurred on draft night. Atlanta had the No. 13 pick but decided to swap it for the No. 23 pick and an unprotected first-round pick in 2026 from the New Orleans Pelicans. Experts have raised questions about the motivations behind this trade.

The Pelicans targeted Derik Queen, but he has not made his NBA debut due to an injury. Meanwhile, Asa Newell, the No. 23 pick, has shown potential and may prove to be a valuable asset for the Hawks. The ongoing conversation surrounding this trade highlights Atlanta’s hope for a high pick in the upcoming draft.

With New Orleans expected to struggle, the Hawks could receive a better draft pick, enhancing their chances to bring in another young talent or facilitate a trade for a star player. Concerns about Zion Williamson‘s health add to the Pelicans’ uncertainty for the upcoming season.

As the Hawks prepare for the new season, fans are excited about the potential for a playoff run and the possibility of acquiring a valuable draft pick. This trade with the Pelicans could provide ongoing benefits for Atlanta.