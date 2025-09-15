Hawks Trade Kobe Bufkin to Nets for Cash Considerations

Brooklyn, NY — The Brooklyn Nets traded for guard Kobe Bufkin from the Atlanta Hawks on Monday in exchange for cash considerations, according to ESPN‘s Shams Charania. The trade represents a move by Atlanta to create roster flexibility ahead of the upcoming season.

Bufkin, who was drafted as the No. 15 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has struggled to find his footing in the NBA, playing only 27 games over two seasons with the Hawks. He averaged 5.0 points and 1.6 assists during his time in Atlanta and dealt with injuries that limited his playing time, including issues with his thumb and shoulder.

The Nets acquire Bufkin for a reported $110,000, utilizing their cap space to absorb his approximately $4.5 million salary for the 2025-26 season. This trade comes as the Nets continue to shape their roster for the future while aiming to develop young talent amidst a series of offseason moves.

Kobe Bufkin showcased more promise during his time in the G League, averaging 23.6 points per game last season, where he shot 45% from the field. However, he will need to improve his shooting efficiency if he hopes to secure a role in Brooklyn’s backcourt.

“This trade allows us to take a chance on a young player with potential,” said an unnamed source within the Nets’ organization. Despite mixed results in the NBA, Bufkin brings skills that the team hopes can develop further with more playing time.

The addition of Bufkin adds competition within the Nets’ roster, where he will vie for minutes against teammates like Cam Thomas and newcomers Egor Demin and Ben Saraf. With the preseason set to begin against the Phoenix Suns on October 10, the Nets look to make the most of a young, restructured team.

Bufkin now has a fresh start in Brooklyn, a team looking for the right pieces for future success.