Sports
Hawks’ Young Star Shines in Elimination Final
The 2024 AFL finals have officially begun, with the Hawthorn Hawks taking a decisive 37-point win over the Western Bulldogs in a thrilling elimination final held at the prestigious Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Calshere Dear, a 19-year-old forward for the Hawks, played a key role in this victory, marking his first finals experience. He began his day at a café in Sandringham called Port of Call, known for its acclaimed chilli scrambled eggs.
Dear’s performance was outstanding, registering 3 goals and 4 behinds, alongside 10 disposals and 5 marks inside 50. His significant contribution helped the Hawks advance in the finals, leaving the Bulldogs out of contention for the 2024 premiership.
Reflecting on his performance, Dear expressed surprise at the overwhelming atmosphere of the game, stating, “Honestly, it doesn’t feel real – I’m still thinking and trying to process everything that happened.”
Dear emphasized the importance of teamwork, crediting his fellow players for their support that made scoring easier. He mentioned how their half and small forwards played a crucial role in assisting him throughout the match.
Despite being inexperienced in finals, Dear noted that he received valuable advice from more seasoned players, including coach Sam Mitchell, who holds an impressive record of 26 finals in his playing career.
Next, the Hawks will face Port Adelaide at the Adelaide Oval, seeking redemption after a narrow loss to them earlier in the season. The upcoming match promises another challenge, with the expectation of playing under the lights once again.
