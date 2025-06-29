Hayes Promises More Changes Ahead of USWNT’s Match Against Ireland

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The U.S. women’s national team is gearing up for their second match against Ireland in just four days. Head coach Emma Hayes confirmed that she will continue to make roster changes as she tests the team’s depth this weekend.

The friendly match at TQL Stadium on Sunday afternoon follows the U.S.’s impressive 4-0 victory over Ireland last Thursday. Hayes highlighted her focus on progress and adaptation in back-to-back matches. ‘When you play the same opponent twice in four days, it’s about how quickly you learn,’ she stated during a media session.

In the last game, midfielder Rose Lavelle made a notable return from injury, scoring and assisting. Lavelle, who will be playing in her home city of Cincinnati, emphasized the team structure’s positive impact on her performance. ‘We’ve missed her, even in the few months she’s been out,’ Hayes remarked.

This current roster marks an experimental phase, with Hayes giving some veteran players a rest to prepare for future competitions like the World Cup 2027 and the Paris Olympics. The only European-based player in the lineup is defending captain Naomi Girma from Chelsea.

The friendly match serves as a homecoming for Lavelle, who was sidelined for six months due to ankle surgery. ‘I have to proceed with caution because she’s just coming back,’ Hayes added regarding Lavelle’s playing time.

On the injury recovery side, Hayes also noted the importance of managing player fatigue. During Thursday’s match, Lavelle was subbed off in the 59th minute due to the close turnaround.

With 21 players debuting during her tenure as head coach, Hayes is committed to giving newer players experience. Among the uncapped players on the squad, Seattle Reign midfielder Sam Meza and Kansas City Current defender Izzy Rodriguez are set to make their first appearances.

The previous match drew over 18,000 enthusiastic fans, and expectations are high for the turnout in Cincinnati for this crucial part of the team’s preparation.

Hayes concluded, ‘We’re delighted to have Rose back and eager to see how the experiment continues to unfold in these friendlies.’