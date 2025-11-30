Hayley Williams Declares Discrimination Unwelcome on Solo Tour

ATLANTA, GA — Hayley Williams, the frontwoman of Paramore, is making a clear statement as she prepares for her 2026 solo tour. In a recent interview, she emphasized that her shows will be inclusive and welcoming to all, but she firmly stated that discrimination in any form will not be tolerated.

Williams, announcing an expanded run of dates for her tour supporting her upcoming album, *Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party*, expressed her desire to create a safe space for all fans. ‘I don’t want racists around, and I don’t want sexist people around, and I don’t want people there who think that trans people are a burden,’ she declared. ‘That’s a hard line for me now,’ she added.

The North American leg of the tour starts on March 27, 2026, in Atlanta, with stops in cities such as Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles before heading to the UK and Europe in June. Williams explained that her commitment to inclusivity is crucial and that anyone with discriminatory beliefs should reconsider attending, saying, ‘All are welcome if you believe all should be welcome… If you don’t believe that, you’re not welcome!’

This isn’t the first time Williams has taken a stand against social injustice. In the past, she has criticized her home state of Tennessee for its political climate, calling out blatant racism and encouraging young people to vote for equality. She has also openly discussed the sexism she encountered throughout her career.

In her music, Williams delves into themes of identity and social justice. ‘I’m never not ready to scream at the top of my lungs about racial issues,’ she said during a recent podcast appearance, highlighting her ongoing commitment to advocating for marginalized communities.

As Williams prepares for the tour, she hopes it will be a celebration of unity and acceptance. With her strong message and music, she aims to foster a community where everyone can feel safe and welcomed.