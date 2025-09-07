Hazel Renee Announces Baby No. 5 with Playful Social Media Reveal

OAKLAND, Calif. — Hazel Renee, wife of Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, excitedly announced her pregnancy with baby number five on social media. The news was revealed through a playful Instagram video that drew both attention and support from fellow NBA wives.

In her post, Renee humorously addressed online rumors while teasing her announcement using a popular meme. The video ended with her revealing a baby bump, clearly signaling that the Greens’ family was growing. “People Just Be Loud And Wrong Or Do They?! Hellloooo September It’s Givingggg Slight #2under2 @money23green And I Are OVER THE MOON Baby Green #5 Loading,” she captioned the video, full of emojis.

The announcement was met with enthusiasm from the NBA community. Ayesha Curry, spouse of Stephen Curry, and Savannah James, wife of LeBron James, both liked the post, indicating their support. Television producer Mara Brock Akil added a congratulations with a cheerful comment, highlighting how significant the moment was within the NBA circles.

Draymond Green and Hazel Renee already have four children: Olive Jay, Draymond Jr., Cash, and Hunni. Each of their kids plays a fun part in the family’s life, even appearing in postgame press conferences where they sometimes humorously contradict their dad, as DJ did once during an interview.

Renee often celebrates family milestones in creative ways, such as the Y2K-themed birthday party she organized last year for Olive’s 10th birthday, proving her dedication to both motherhood and creating joyful experiences for her family.

Though Draymond has not yet commented on the news, fans have been quick to express their excitement and speculate on the upcoming changes in his life as he steps back into fatherhood once again.