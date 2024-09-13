Sports
Hazelwood East Spartans Make Impressive Strides in Football Season
The football program at Hazelwood East has gained significant momentum, marking a notable return to prominence. Historically recognized for their prowess on the field, the Spartans were once a dominant force in state championships, producing players who advanced to collegiate and professional levels, including the National Football League. After a period out of the public eye, the program has begun to rebuild its reputation with remarkable progress.
Last season, the Spartans achieved a commendable 9-2 record and contended for a district championship. This season, they have initiated their campaign strongly, securing notable victories against Hazelwood West and Parkway Central. Junior running back Terrance Little has been central to the offensive success, having rushed for a team-high 238 yards and scored eight touchdowns this season.
On the defensive front, senior Semaj Flowers leads the effort, accumulating 17 tackles, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery. Furthermore, the defense benefits from the skills of junior defensive back Bobby Cole, who has already achieved two interceptions this season.
Highlights of Week 2 in high school football included standout performances such as quarterback Jonathan Moore of Lutheran North, who threw for five touchdowns against Blair Oaks, and wide receiver Cameron Brown of Fort Zumwalt South, who made nine receptions for 215 yards. Hazelwood East’s own Terrance Little continued to impress with 131 yards rushing and five touchdowns in their victory over Parkway Central.
Looking ahead to Week 3, the Spartans will face McCluer, while other notable matchups in the region include CBC playing against Chaminade and SLUH facing DeSmet. The high school football community anticipates these encounters with great interest.
