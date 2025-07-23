HBCU Basketball Player Celebrates WNBA All-Star Sister

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – July 19, 2025 – Ashley Gray, a basketball player at Alabama State University, took a moment to celebrate a significant family achievement during the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. Her older sister, Allisha Gray, represented the Atlanta Dream as an All-Star for the third time at the event held in Indianapolis.

Ashley joined Allisha courtside, proudly showing her support as Allisha competed on one of basketball’s most prominent stages. Allisha has had a stellar season, averaging 18.4 points per game and showcasing her skills as a two-way guard.

Ashley, preparing for her junior year at Alabama State, has been carving out her own path in collegiate basketball. During the 2023–24 season, she played in 22 games, starting five, and averaged 2.0 points and 2.0 rebounds per game. Her standout performance included a season-high of 11 points against Mississippi Valley State.

Raised in Sandersville, Georgia, Ashley attended Washington County High School, where she surpassed 1,000 career points and earned First-Team All-State honors. She also won the Allisha Gray MVP Award during her high school years, paying tribute to her sister’s influence.

Now majoring in Early Childhood Education, Ashley is building her identity as both a student and an athlete. However, this summer was all about honoring Allisha’s achievements and the family legacy they are developing together through their basketball journeys.

As she supports her sister, Ashley represents the relentless spirit and dedication shared by many athletes in their pursuit of success both on and off the court.