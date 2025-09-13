HBCU Matchup: Morehouse to Face Howard in NYC Classic

East Rutherford, NJ — The Morehouse Maroon Tigers will face off against the Howard Bison this Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET in the HBCU NYC Football Classic held at MetLife Stadium. This event marks the third installment of the annual game celebrating Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Morehouse, currently 0-1 for the season, seeks to recover from a tough 45-9 loss to Johnson C. Smith University in its opening game. The Maroon Tigers will rely on improved performance to secure their first victory against Howard.

Howard enters the game with a 1-1 record after a 55-7 defeat against Temple. Earlier in the season, the Bison grabbed a narrow 10-9 win over Florida A&M, thanks to quarterback Tyriq Starks, who completed 17 of 28 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown.

The HBCU NYC Football Classic is more than just a game; it aims to celebrate Black culture and excellence while bringing together a diverse audience connected through the local community and national networks. As noted on hbcunyclassic.com, the event is driven by a mission to uplift HBCUs through academic and athletic endeavors.

Fans can watch the game on HBCU Go, with live streaming available through Fubo. The matchup is expected to draw substantial viewership, emphasizing the importance of HBCU football in the collegiate sports landscape.

As the teams prepare for this exciting clash, Morehouse aims to turn around its season while Howard looks to shake off the recent loss and reclaim its momentum.