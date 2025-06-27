HBO’s ‘The Comeback’ Returns for Final Season in 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA — HBO has announced that the cult comedy series The Comeback, starring Lisa Kudrow, will return for a third and final season in 2026, nearly two decades after its initial debut.

Created by Kudrow and Michael Patrick King, the show originally premiered in 2005 and follows Valerie Cherish, a former sitcom star attempting to revive her career through a reality television series. The new season will enter production this summer, marking the first episodes since the second season aired in 2014.

“Valerie Cherish has found her way back to the current television landscape. Neither of us are surprised she did,” Kudrow and King stated in a joint announcement Friday.

The revival celebration coincides with the 20th anniversary of the show, which has garnered a dedicated following over the years. Executive Vice President of HBO & Max Comedy Programming, Amy Gravitt, remarked, “No matter what the industry throws at her, Valerie Cherish is a survivor.”

Alongside Kudrow, Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman, and Damian Young will return to reprise their roles. The series is set to be executive-produced by Kudrow, King, John Melfi, and Bucatinsky, who have been instrumental in its development.

The first season of The Comeback gained critical acclaim despite its cancellation after one season. However, its resurgence in popularity led to the production of a second season, allowing audiences to see more of Cherish’s struggles and humorous encounters in the entertainment industry.

Fans have long awaited news of a third season, often asking Kudrow about it over the years. In past interviews, she expressed excitement about the continuation of Valerie’s story and her interactions within the industry, stating they were “always talking about what would happen next.”

With production set to start soon, anticipation is building for Valerie Cherish’s return to the screen. The final season of The Comeback promises to deliver more of the character’s signature humor and resilience, reinforcing why audiences fell in love with her in the first place.