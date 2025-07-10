HBO Max Greenlights “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe” Spinoff Series

LOS ANGELES, CA – HBO Max has officially ordered the new spinoff series “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe,” expanding the universe of the beloved sitcom “The Big Bang Theory.” The announcement was made on July 9, 2025, revealing that the show will feature characters from the original series.

The series will follow comic book store owner Stuart Bloom, played by Kevin Sussman, who accidentally triggers a multiverse Armageddon after breaking a contraption created by Sheldon and Leonard. In his quest to restore reality, Stuart is assisted by his girlfriend Denise, portrayed by Lauren Lapkus, his friend Bert, played by Brian Posehn, and the often difficult Barry Kripke, brought to life by John Ross Bowie.

“We’re excited to be continuing the legacy of ‘The Big Bang Theory,’” Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content, said in a statement. Bloys emphasized that the new series is made possible by the talents of creators Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady.

Chuck Lorre, co-creator of the original series, described his creative process for the spinoff, saying, “I wanted to do something radical that would take me out of my comfort zone.” He aims to integrate elements of science fiction and fantasy into the comedy.

Zak Penn, another executive producer of the show, shared his excitement about the project. “I was on a vision quest in the most remote parts of the Amazon Rainforest when a carrier pigeon arrived with a note from Chuck Lorre asking if I wanted to help make a show that the characters from ‘Big Bang Theory’ would watch,” he stated, reflecting on the interesting origin of the show.

Bill Prady, who also co-created the original series, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “The process of writing this show with Chuck and Zak has been damn fun, and I’m certain that joy will come through the screen.”

This new series is noteworthy as it marks the fourth installment in the “Big Bang” franchise, following the original series that aired for 12 seasons, as well as spinoffs like “Young Sheldon” and “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.”

As part of the storyline, viewers can expect to see alternate-universe versions of characters from “The Big Bang Theory,” in what has been described as a complex science fiction narrative filled with humor. As Lorre noted, “As the title implies, things don’t go well.” The series will be filmed in Los Angeles and is anticipated to bring a fresh twist to the beloved franchise.