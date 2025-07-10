Entertainment
HBO Max Greenlights “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe” Spinoff Series
LOS ANGELES, CA – HBO Max has officially ordered the new spinoff series “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe,” expanding the universe of the beloved sitcom “The Big Bang Theory.” The announcement was made on July 9, 2025, revealing that the show will feature characters from the original series.
The series will follow comic book store owner Stuart Bloom, played by Kevin Sussman, who accidentally triggers a multiverse Armageddon after breaking a contraption created by Sheldon and Leonard. In his quest to restore reality, Stuart is assisted by his girlfriend Denise, portrayed by Lauren Lapkus, his friend Bert, played by Brian Posehn, and the often difficult Barry Kripke, brought to life by John Ross Bowie.
“We’re excited to be continuing the legacy of ‘The Big Bang Theory,’” Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content, said in a statement. Bloys emphasized that the new series is made possible by the talents of creators Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady.
Chuck Lorre, co-creator of the original series, described his creative process for the spinoff, saying, “I wanted to do something radical that would take me out of my comfort zone.” He aims to integrate elements of science fiction and fantasy into the comedy.
Zak Penn, another executive producer of the show, shared his excitement about the project. “I was on a vision quest in the most remote parts of the Amazon Rainforest when a carrier pigeon arrived with a note from Chuck Lorre asking if I wanted to help make a show that the characters from ‘Big Bang Theory’ would watch,” he stated, reflecting on the interesting origin of the show.
Bill Prady, who also co-created the original series, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “The process of writing this show with Chuck and Zak has been damn fun, and I’m certain that joy will come through the screen.”
This new series is noteworthy as it marks the fourth installment in the “Big Bang” franchise, following the original series that aired for 12 seasons, as well as spinoffs like “Young Sheldon” and “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.”
As part of the storyline, viewers can expect to see alternate-universe versions of characters from “The Big Bang Theory,” in what has been described as a complex science fiction narrative filled with humor. As Lorre noted, “As the title implies, things don’t go well.” The series will be filmed in Los Angeles and is anticipated to bring a fresh twist to the beloved franchise.
Recent Posts
- Severe Weather Forces Postponement of Philadelphia Union Match
- Bryce Harper Breaks Slump, Leads Phillies Over Giants
- Mika Amonsen Cast as Sean Reagan in Blue Bloods Spinoff Boston Blue
- Queer Icons Ethel Cain and JoJo Siwa Revive ‘Bette Davis Eyes’
- Braves Seek to Maximize Drake Baldwin’s Impact Amid Lost 2025 Season
- Wicked: For Good Concert Special Set for November 6 Broadcast
- Jordan McLaughlin Signs One-Year Deal with San Antonio Spurs
- Celebrity-Approved Beauty Tools on Sale for Prime Day 2025
- Athletics Activate Miguel Andujar, Option Colby Thomas
- Jackie Chan’s Legacy in Martial Arts Cinema Explored
- Teen Arrested for Parents’ Murders in Carroll County
- JJ Quinerly Shines for Dallas Wings with Career-High 18 Points
- Red Sox Rookie Richard Fitts Earns First Win Against Rockies
- Guardians Face Tough Times as Pitching Woes Continue
- Red Sox Face Rockies in Series Opener at Fenway Park
- Hello Kitty Night Arrives at BMO Stadium for LAFC Match
- Jonathan Majors Protects Meagan Good During Fan Encounter
- Red Sox Send Richard Fitts to Triple-A, Call Up Isaiah Campbell
- Gov. Adriana D. Kugler Discusses Inflation and Federal Reserve Policies
- Philly Music Scene Highlights Anniversary with Diverse Weekend Lineup