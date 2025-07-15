HBO Max’s ‘The Pitt’ Scores 13 Emmy Nominations Ahead of Season 2

BURBANK, California — HBO Max‘s drama series ‘The Pitt‘ has made a significant impact this awards season, earning 13 nominations for the upcoming Emmy Awards announced Tuesday. The nominations include competitive categories like Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Actor for Noah Wyle.

The show, which follows Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch during a 15-hour shift at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital, continues to capture audience attention, remaining among the top three most-watched titles on the streaming service. With a 95% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, ‘The Pitt’ has been praised since its debut.

In addition to Wyle’s nod, ‘The Pitt’ received nominations for Katherine LaNasa (Supporting Actress), Shawn Hatosy (Guest Actor), and shared nominations for directing (John Wells and Amanda Marsalis), writing (Joe Sachs and R. Scott Gemmill), sound editing, and casting.

Production for Season 2 is active in Burbank, with exterior shots filmed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Season 2 is set to premiere in January 2026, with the storyline picking up ten months after the conclusion of Season 1.

Executive producer R. Scott Gemmill, who created the series, revealed that the next installment takes place over a Fourth of July weekend, as the show continues to explore the fast-paced environments of hospital life.

‘The Pitt’ cast also includes Patrick Ball, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, and Shabana Azeez. As the anticipation for the upcoming season builds, viewers are eager to see how the drama unfolds in the new episodes.