HBO Renews ‘The Gilded Age’ for Fourth Season After Strong Ratings

New York City, NY – HBO announced on Monday that its hit period drama, ‘The Gilded Age,’ has been renewed for a fourth season. This renewal follows the release of Season 3, Episode 6 on July 27, 2025, with two episodes remaining in the current season. The Season 3 finale is slated to air on August 10.

According to HBO, viewership for the third season has demonstrated steady growth, increasing for five consecutive weeks and marking a 20 percent rise compared to the previous season. Fan engagement has surged as well, with social media discussions up nearly 60 percent week over week, indicating the show’s growing popularity.

The series, known for its elaborate storytelling and high-stakes drama, continues to captivate audiences. ‘The Gilded Age’ has garnered critical acclaim, with its third season being described as the highest-stakes season yet. In the latest episode, the narrative took a dramatic turn, showcasing intense conflicts among its characters.

Executive Vice President of HBO Programming Francesca Orsi expressed pride in the show’s achievements this season. “We couldn’t be prouder of the undeniable viewership heights that ‘The Gilded Age’ has achieved this season,” she said. “Transporting us to 1880s New York City, Julian Fellowes and the enormously talented cast and crew have created a ‘can’t-miss’ entertainment experience from week to week.”

As anticipation builds for Season 4, Julian Fellowes, the series’ creator, noted that while he didn’t conceive a specific ending for the series, he aims to continuously reinvent the show. Fellowes stated, “We have to reinvent the show in order to give it a new dynamic… each season has to have a satisfactory conclusion but also an open end.”

The cast is expected to return, featuring performers such as Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, and Cynthia Nixon. Fans of ‘The Gilded Age’ can look forward to exploring new storylines as the series continues to develop.