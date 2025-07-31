Entertainment
HBO Renews ‘The Gilded Age’ for Fourth Season After Strong Ratings
New York City, NY – HBO announced on Monday that its hit period drama, ‘The Gilded Age,’ has been renewed for a fourth season. This renewal follows the release of Season 3, Episode 6 on July 27, 2025, with two episodes remaining in the current season. The Season 3 finale is slated to air on August 10.
According to HBO, viewership for the third season has demonstrated steady growth, increasing for five consecutive weeks and marking a 20 percent rise compared to the previous season. Fan engagement has surged as well, with social media discussions up nearly 60 percent week over week, indicating the show’s growing popularity.
The series, known for its elaborate storytelling and high-stakes drama, continues to captivate audiences. ‘The Gilded Age’ has garnered critical acclaim, with its third season being described as the highest-stakes season yet. In the latest episode, the narrative took a dramatic turn, showcasing intense conflicts among its characters.
Executive Vice President of HBO Programming Francesca Orsi expressed pride in the show’s achievements this season. “We couldn’t be prouder of the undeniable viewership heights that ‘The Gilded Age’ has achieved this season,” she said. “Transporting us to 1880s New York City, Julian Fellowes and the enormously talented cast and crew have created a ‘can’t-miss’ entertainment experience from week to week.”
As anticipation builds for Season 4, Julian Fellowes, the series’ creator, noted that while he didn’t conceive a specific ending for the series, he aims to continuously reinvent the show. Fellowes stated, “We have to reinvent the show in order to give it a new dynamic… each season has to have a satisfactory conclusion but also an open end.”
The cast is expected to return, featuring performers such as Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, and Cynthia Nixon. Fans of ‘The Gilded Age’ can look forward to exploring new storylines as the series continues to develop.
Recent Posts
- Media Matters Faces Lawsuits and Declining Morale Amid Legal Challenges
- Chivas Eyes Redemption in Leagues Cup 2025 After Last Year’s Exit
- Reds Host Braves in Crucial Series Opener at Great American Ball Park
- FC Cincinnati Faces CF Monterrey in Leagues Cup 2025 Opener
- Michael Whatley Launches Senate Campaign in North Carolina After Trump Endorsement
- Elite Athletes Set to Compete at 2025 USA Track and Field Championships
- Twins Make Bold Moves as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Rays Trade Jansen as Deadline Approaches
- Padres Acquire All-Star Nestor Cortes from Brewers Amid Trade Deadline Moves
- Shaquille O’Neal Eyes Retirement in Rumor-filled Villages, Florida
- Blue Jays Seek Reinforcements as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Sierra Ferrell Enchants Fargo Audience with Captivating Concert
- Trump slams Sen. Hawley over bipartisan stock trading ban proposal
- Behind-the-Scenes Photos Hint at Chicago Med Season 11 Developments
- Cardinals Trade Ryan Helsley to Mets; Steven Matz Moves to Red Sox
- Trump Criticizes Colbert’s Firing, Threatens Kimmel and Fallon Next
- Luke Bryan Addresses Incident During Concert in North Dakota
- Antonio Gates Honored Amid Chargers’ Disappointing Season
- Texas Rangers Confirm Adolis García Trade Rumors Are False
- Astros’ Paredes Expected to Miss Rest of Season with Hamstring Tear