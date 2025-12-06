HBO Series Task Explores Fatherhood and Faith in New Season

NEW YORK — The HBO series Task held a screening for its season one finale on Thursday, featuring a discussion with creator Brad Ingelsby and cast members, including Emilia Jones and Thuso Mbedu. The panel focused on the themes of faith, family, and morality in the show.

Ingelsby discussed his inspiration for the series, revealing, “I was really interested in a character who lost his faith. My uncle was a priest. He left the priesthood, and we have lots of conversations about how his ideas of God have changed over the years.” He emphasized that Task tells a story about fathers, contrasting with his previous work, Mare of Easttown, which centered on mothers.

Unlike Mare, Task does not follow a conventional whodunit format. Instead, it depicts a tension-filled collision between two characters who are drawn closer together throughout the season. He explained, “We want Robby to get away, and we want Tom to get him, and we know those things aren’t going to be able to coexist.” Actor Tom Pelphrey reflected on reading the scripts as an emotional experience, comparing it to the inevitability of classic tragedies.

Mark Ruffalo praised Ingelsby’s empathy-driven approach, saying, “You’re tricky. You made a cops and robbers show about empathy.” Mbedu shared her admiration for the series, recalling how she wanted to be part of it even before she knew her character, Aleah Clinton.

Ingelsby concluded by noting the significance of giving children a voice in the storytelling, stating, “It was really important… to represent the kids in the story and really try to give them a perspective.” The cast and crew expressed a shared commitment to exploring deep emotional themes in their characters.